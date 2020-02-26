Project aims to find future leaders

A Derry group is looking to help uncover the community leaders of the future.



The Holywell Trust is recruiting participants for the next phase of the Future Leaders project.



The project, which was piloted last year, aims to create a new group of community leaders in the north west.



An information event for would-be participants will be held at the Holywell Trust's base at Bishop Street on Monday, March 2, at 2pm.



Anyone interested in taking part must be aged between 18 and 35.



A Holywell Trust spokesperson said the project provided great opportunities for participants.



“We are recruiting 20 people to take part in a year-long programme that will include residential opportunities, focused programme visits and sessions to include a visit to Dublin.



“This is a 20-session programme examining a range of issues from good relations to movement building with final programme to be agreed with the programme participants.



“We are recruiting people who have an interest in supporting community activity in the city; are from all community backgrounds and willing to work collaboratively to improve the lives of local people.



Particpants must not be members of a political parties amd must be able to participate in at least 90% of programme activities.



The Trust spokesperson added: “Participation in the project is a voluntary commitment. Reflecting this, the course will be participant-led, engaging and challenging.



“Our aim to do connect local people who will form the backbone of the sector for years to come,” concluded the spokesperson.

Application forms are now available for the Holywell Trust bases.



The deadline for applications is March 6.