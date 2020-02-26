Run to light up Derry city centre

Contact

A charity event will light up Derry's city centre next month.

Pictured at the launch of NWRC 5K Glow Run/Walk (March 19) are Constable Kane and Sgt Michael Swanson, with NWRC staff Danny Lyttle, Nicholas Mullan and Eimear McDevitt.

A charity event will light up Derry's city centre next month.

Runners and walkers complete with glow sticks will take part in the North West Regional College's annual 5km event on March 19.

The run/walk will begin at the Clock Tower at Ebrington before participants make their way over the Peace Bridge, finishing at the NWRC's Foyle Building.

The event has been organised by students and staff members of NWRC’s Strand Road Campus and is open to everyone in the North West.

It will also be a big night for staff members who are currently training on the college’s Couch to 5k programme who will be running their first ever full 5k.

Chief Executive and Principal of NWRC, Leo Murphy, said they were delighted to again bring the event back to the city.

“This is a fabulous community event and I’d like to encourage as many people as possible come along and take part, whether they decided to walk or run the route,” he said.

“The Glow Run is about staying active and fit, but at the same time the College will be promoting the community message of how important it is to stay safe whilst out running on the dark evenings.”

The event costs £10 to take part and every participant will have a chipped time, receive a finisher medal, and a GLOW goodie Bag.

Refreshments will be served afterwards in the Foyle Building.

The event will also have a number of special prizes including best represented club, so get your friends along to take part.

It’s easy to sign up just register for the Walk/Run by following the link: www.nwrc.ac.uk/5k

A number of limited registrations will take place on the night.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


