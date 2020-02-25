Former Mayor to make a splash in 10k swim challenge

A former Mayor of Derry is to take on a swimming challenge in aid of a local charity.



Pat Ramsey has signed up to swim 10 kilometres in a month for Children in Crossfire.



Speaking as he launched his Facebook fundraising page, the former SDLP MLA said: “I have long admired the work Children in Crossfire does for some of the world’s most vulnerable children.



“Here in Derry we should all be proud that our city has long supported a globally respected international development charity under Richard Moore’s leadership. Children in Crossfire’s work in Tanzania and Ethiopia really is both life-saving and life-changing and the children they support in those countries deserve our goodwill.



“As a keen swimmer I’m delighted to be taking part in their new Swim 10k challenge



“It will require quite a lot of personal commitment but it will be worth it because I know the Derry public will support me.



“All those people whose phones, credit cards, passports, purses, wallets, car keys, iPads, money, diving licences and hand bags I have helped find over the years can use them now to donate to my fundraising page! Anyone wishing to support me can go there too.”



Aishling Cunningham, community fundraiser with Children in Crossfire, said: “We are delighted that Pat, joined by plenty of others around the world, is taking part in our Swim 10k challenge. We chose to end this four-week challenge on 22 March, World Water Day, because a core element of our work is the construction of wells to give children and communities in Ethiopia safe, clean water supplies.



“Anyone who wishes to take part themselves will be very welcome to sign up now. Please just give me a call during working hours on 028 7126 9898 or go to www.cicswimchallenge.com

We are very excited for what’s shaping up to be a highly successful fundraiser.”



Details on how to donate to the event will be made known later.