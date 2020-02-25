Court News : Swearing in the Diamond area

Contact
A man who was shouting and swearing in the Diamond area of Derry in the presence of children has been given an enhanced combination order at the local magistrates court.
John Quigley, 49, of Glenowen Park in Derry admitted being disorderly and resisting police on December 10 last.
The court heard that police were called to the Diamond to reports of a disorderly male.
They found Quigley shouting and swearing and scaring some children in the area.
Despite numerous warnings,Quigley continued to shout and swear and was eventually arrested.
When police went to place handcuffs, Quigley resisted.
Defence counsel, Sinead Rogan, said her client had a record for similar offences but had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
She said that alcohol was at the centre of Quigley's offending.
Quigley was given a three month suspended sentence and an enhanced combination order of 12 months probation and 60 hours community service.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Pat Ramsey gets in some training for his 10k swim challenge watched by Aishling Cunningham from Children in Crossfire and Steve Settlefield from the Foyle Arena.
Erin Hamilton, Irish Language Officer, DCSDC, the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Colr. Michaela Boyle, Pól Ó Frighil, Policy Officer, DCSDC, and Aisling NÌ Fhearraigh, Foras na Gaeilge,
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.