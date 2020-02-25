Court News : Swearing in the Diamond area

A man who was shouting and swearing in the Diamond area of Derry in the presence of children has been given an enhanced combination order at the local magistrates court.



John Quigley, 49, of Glenowen Park in Derry admitted being disorderly and resisting police on December 10 last.



The court heard that police were called to the Diamond to reports of a disorderly male.



They found Quigley shouting and swearing and scaring some children in the area.



Despite numerous warnings,Quigley continued to shout and swear and was eventually arrested.



When police went to place handcuffs, Quigley resisted.



Defence counsel, Sinead Rogan, said her client had a record for similar offences but had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.



She said that alcohol was at the centre of Quigley's offending.



Quigley was given a three month suspended sentence and an enhanced combination order of 12 months probation and 60 hours community service.