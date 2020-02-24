SafeTALK event

An event about raising awareness on how to prevent suicide will be held in Derry tomorrow evening.



SafeTALK is a 3-hour training workshop, which raises general awareness on how to prevent suicide.



Partipants will learn four basic steps to recognise persons with thoughts of suicide and help connect them with suicide intervention resources.



The workshop will be held from 6.30pm to 9.30pm at the North West Teachers Centre in Strathfoyle.



Registration is from 6.15pm and participation is free.