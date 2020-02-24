SafeTALK event

Contact
An event about raising awareness on how to prevent suicide will be held in Derry tomorrow evening.
SafeTALK is a 3-hour training workshop, which raises general awareness on how to prevent suicide.
Partipants will learn four basic steps to recognise persons with thoughts of suicide and help connect them with suicide intervention resources.
The workshop will be held from 6.30pm to 9.30pm at the North West Teachers Centre in Strathfoyle.
Registration is from 6.15pm and participation is free.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.