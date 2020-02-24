Court News : Stole dead man's wallet in Derry

A 23-year-old Romanian national has pleaded guilty at Derry Crown Court to robbing a man of his wallet almost five years ago, just hours before the victim's body was found between the city walls and the Millennium Forum.



At his arraignment before Judge Philip Babington, Costica Munteanu, from Woodvale Road in Belfast, pleaded guilty to robbing Conall Kerrigan of his wallet on August 23, 2015.



Mr Kerrigan, 25, who was from Claudy, had returned home from England and had hoped to set up his own plumbing business.



He was in Derry celebrating with his friends and when he failed to return home his body was found the next morning following a search of the city centre.



Earlier this month another Romanian national, Adrian Vasile Aitoneanu, was jailed for eighteen months after he pleaded guilty to stealing Mr Kerrigan's wallet and its contents. Judge Babington remanded Munteanu in continuing custody and said he would sentence the defendant on March 26.