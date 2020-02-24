Special swim event at 'complex'

Contact
A special session is to be held at a Derry swimming pool next month for people with colostomy bags.
The session will be held at Templemore Sports Complex on Monday, March 16, from 3pm to 5pm.
The session will be for ostomates only.
An ostomate is someone who has undergone a surgical procedure to create an opening in the body that will be used to discharge wastes.
The event is free and open to all ostomates and their family members.
The local swimming session is being organised by Colostomy UK as part of its Active Ostomates programme.
A Colostomy Uk spokesperson encouraged people to come along to Templemore on March 16.
“There’s no organised activity or lessons, just the chance for people to get used to being in the water and having a swim in a supportive and friendly environment.
“The event is free for all ostomates and their family members to attend.
“You don’t need to take any additional steps to enjoy a swim.
“Your stoma bag has been designed with water in mind, although if stickers come with your box, they can be used to cover the filter and stop it clogging in water.
“You just need to confirm your place in advance.”
To register for the Templemore swim session, contact Chris Morrison on 07599538159.
