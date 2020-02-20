Derry meeting told Stormont must ban zero-hour contracts

Contact
A Council hosted Zero Hours Contracts meeting took place at the Guildhall yesterday evening where the meeting was told that Stormont must ban zero hour contracts.
The pannelists were Director of Business and Culture at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Stephen Gillespie, Employment Relations Manager at the Labour Relations Committee, Patrick McAuley, UCU representative, Goretti Horgan, Assistant General Director at the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Owen Reidy and Paul Mac Flynn from the Nevin Economic Research Institute.
Derry Trades Union Council chair Niall McCarroll said: "We are calling on employers in Derry and the North West to end the practice of using exploitative zero hour contracts and other forms of precarious work.
"All workers deserve a living wage and respect on the job.
"As a consequence of trade union campaigning, zero hours have been banned in the South. Stormont needs to do the same.
"We will be encouraging workers to take practical action to win fair treatment and to protect their rights."
