Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Death of a 'Legend'

The father of former Sinn Fein Derry MLA Raymond McCartney who passed away on Tuesday has been described as a 'legend.'

Death of a 'Legend'

The family of the late Liam McCartney carrying his coffin at the Shantallow republican monument. (Photo - Tom Heaney) nwpresspics)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The father of former Sinn Fein Derry MLA Raymond McCartney who passed away on Tuesday has been described as a 'legend.'

Prominent republican Liam McCratney was a former election agent for Martin McGuinness.

The father of eight's coffin was taken to the Shantallow monument yesterday where a tricolour was placed on it.

Raymond McCartney paid tribute to his father on social media and described the loving bond he shared with his wife, Bessie, who died in 2018.


"We miss him, the loss lightened in knowing his hands rest firmly in mum’s once again.

"The oneness they shared for over seven decades of marriage is now, as it always was, and will be.

"Their life’s example and selflessness will help us know that they will be ever present in our lives."

Former Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion said: "The republican family in Derry have lost another legend. 

"The McCartney family have lost their father, a man, who in his own right will go down in the history books.
"Mr McCartney was our chieftain's very first election agent. 

"That is why for me, personally, I was honoured for him to sign my nomination papers for the famous 2017 Westminster election.

"Mr McCartney was a respected republican and a true son of Ireland. 

"My thoughts and prayers are with his sons, daughters and extended family at this time."

Mr McCartney is survived by his children Jimmy, Liam, Gerard, Noel, Raymond, Helen, Elizabeth and Andrew and his sister Margaret.

His  funeral will leave from his son Andrew’s home at The Branch on Saturday at 9.10am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower. 

Interment will take place afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Multiple Sclerosis Society (Derry Branch), 58 Strand Road, Derry, BT48 7AJ.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie