Death of a 'Legend'

Contact
The family of the late Liam McCartney carrying his coffin at the Shantallow republican monument. (Photo - Tom Heaney) nwpresspics)
The father of former Sinn Fein Derry MLA Raymond McCartney who passed away on Tuesday has been described as a 'legend.'
Prominent republican Liam McCratney was a former election agent for Martin McGuinness.
The father of eight's coffin was taken to the Shantallow monument yesterday where a tricolour was placed on it.
Raymond McCartney paid tribute to his father on social media and described the loving bond he shared with his wife, Bessie, who died in 2018.
"We miss him, the loss lightened in knowing his hands rest firmly in mum’s once again.
"The oneness they shared for over seven decades of marriage is now, as it always was, and will be.
"Their life’s example and selflessness will help us know that they will be ever present in our lives."
Former Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion said: "The republican family in Derry have lost another legend.
"The McCartney family have lost their father, a man, who in his own right will go down in the history books.
"Mr McCartney was our chieftain's very first election agent.
"That is why for me, personally, I was honoured for him to sign my nomination papers for the famous 2017 Westminster election.
"Mr McCartney was a respected republican and a true son of Ireland.
"My thoughts and prayers are with his sons, daughters and extended family at this time."
Mr McCartney is survived by his children Jimmy, Liam, Gerard, Noel, Raymond, Helen, Elizabeth and Andrew and his sister Margaret.
His funeral will leave from his son Andrew’s home at The Branch on Saturday at 9.10am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower.
Interment will take place afterwards in the City Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Multiple Sclerosis Society (Derry Branch), 58 Strand Road, Derry, BT48 7AJ.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Wirefox Development Director, Joanne McBurney (far left), with Gareth Howell, Director, Savills, Ian Duddy, Director of Business Space at Colliers International, Heron Bros Construction Director Karl
Some of the young people taking part the Child Friendly Cities and Communities (CFC) Youth Discovery Day at the Guildhall.
Derry and Strabane Move More Co-ordinator Sean Hargan taking part in the walk through Roe Valley Country Park.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.