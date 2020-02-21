Court News : Denies £1.2m proceeds of crime offences

A 38-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to eight offences contrary to the Proceeds Of Crime Act 2002 totalling £1,200,535.



At her arraignment before Judge Philip Babington at Derry Crown Court, Misha O'Connor, from Stoneypath in the Newbuildings area of the city, denied committing the offences between March 17, 2010 and June 21, 2017.



The defendant replied 'not guilty' to converting criminal property in the sum of £405,211 by purchasing Rolex watches and jewellery. She also denied possessing criminal property in the same amount.



The defendant further denied possessing criminal property, namely two Rolex watches, one diamond ring and various high value items to the total of £166,750 in her home at Stoneypath and she also denied possessing criminal property, namely a hot tub to the value of £8,500, also in her home.



She additionally denied possessing criminal property, namely one Rolex watch to the value of £38,200 at Misha's Hair Salon in William Street. She also denied converting criminal property in the sum of £97,927 by purchasing holiday travel from Armagh Travel Agency and with converting criminal property in the sum of £31,622 by purchasing holiday travel from Gallagher Travel in Derry.



The defendant also replied not guilty' to a charge of possessing criminal property, namely cash in the sum of £47,114.

Following her arraignment the defendant was released on continuing bail and the case was adjourned until March 13.