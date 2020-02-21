Guildhall hosts Unicef young people's event

Contact
Some of the young people taking part the Child Friendly Cities and Communities (CFC) Youth Discovery Day at the Guildhall.
Local young people have taken part in two Unicef UK facilitated events in the Guildhall to allow them to discuss how their rights can be embedded into public services.
A Discovery Evening and a Unicef Community and Youth Discovery Day were delivered through a Unicef partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Western Health and Social Care Trust, the Education Authority and the community and voluntary sector.
The work forms part of the council area’s journey to achieve internationally recognised Unicef Child Friendly Community status.
In advance of the event, children and young people aged four-18 from across the district took part in remote consultations to ensure all their views are represented.
The children and young people have explored what it feels like to grow up in Derry City and Strabane, talking about things like places to play, meeting friends, being healthy and feeling safe.
The information collected during the discovery phase will be used to shape the two-three year action plan to make the vision of a Child Friendly Community a reality.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, attended the event and thanked the young people in attendance for their useful and honest contribution.
“Child Friendly Communities aim to create cities and communities where all children have a meaningful say in and truly benefit from the local decisions, services and spaces that shape their lives,” she explained.
“With expert training and guidance from Unicef UK, the partnership sees politicians, staff and volunteers turning to children’s rights – as set out in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child – to guide decisions that affect children and young people.
“Ongoing work has been taking place at a local level and a range of youth and adult stakeholders have already been involved in remote consultation.”
Concluding, the Mayor said:“This event allowed children and young people to have an input into the decisions that affect them – from major policies, to decisions around the care they receive.”
