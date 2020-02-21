Social housing test to be carried out in Feeny

A meeting with be held next week to assess the level of need for social housing in a local area.



As part of Rural Housing’s commitment to building new homes in areas of housing need, they have partnered with the Housing Executive in launching a series of social housing demand tests to identify housing need within rural locations across Northern Ireland.



Rural Housing will be carrying out a social housing demand test in Feeny next month with a public information session.



People in housing need and who have not yet registered with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive for a home in Feeny, are being urged to come forward and register their interest or attend the upcoming public meeting being held in Feeny Community Centre on Wednesday, March 4, 6.30pm-8.30pm.



The aim of the tests is to identify where there is a hidden need for social or affordable housing in rural communities.

If housing need is identified there may be the potential to develop new housing.



To register for the meeting, email Eoin.Mckinney@nihe.gov.uk.