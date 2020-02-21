Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Social housing test to be carried out in Feeny

A meeting with be held next week to assess the level of need for social housing in a local area.

Social housing test to be carried out in Feeny

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A meeting with be held next week to assess the level of need for social housing in a local area.

As part of Rural Housing’s commitment to building new homes in areas of housing need, they have partnered with the Housing Executive in launching a series of social housing demand tests to identify housing need within rural locations across Northern Ireland.

Rural Housing will be carrying out a social housing demand test in Feeny next month with a public information session.

People in housing need and who have not yet registered with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive for a home in Feeny, are being urged to come forward and register their interest or attend the upcoming public meeting being held in Feeny Community Centre on Wednesday, March 4, 6.30pm-8.30pm.

The aim of the tests is to identify where there is a hidden need for social or affordable housing in rural communities.
If housing need is identified there may be the potential to develop new housing.

To register for the meeting, email Eoin.Mckinney@nihe.gov.uk.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie