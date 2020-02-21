Councils team up to mark World Cancer Day

Contact
Derry and Strabane Move More Co-ordinator Sean Hargan taking part in the walk through Roe Valley Country Park.
Derry City and Strabane District Council has joined forces with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to mark World Cancer Day.
The neighbouring councils, who are taking part in the Macmillan Move More programme, met at Roe Valley Country Park in Limavady to take part in a walk and have lunch at the park’s visitor centre.
World Cancer Day aims to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.
Sean Hargan, the Macmillan Move More co-ordinator for Derry and Strabane, said the event was an ideal opportunity for programme participants to share their experiences with their neighbouring council area.
“The Macmillan Move More programme aims to improve the lives of people living in the council area with cancer through physical activity,” he explained.
“Macmillan believes that everyone living with cancer, and other long-term conditions, should be aware of the benefits of physical exercise and are supported to be active at a level that’s right for them.
“Causeway Coast and Glens have recently established the programme and the walking event was a good opportunity to meet with our neighbouring counterparts to raise awareness of World Cancer Day and share our stories and experiences of Move More.”
People living with cancer can be referred onto Move More NI by a healthcare professional or can also self-refer onto the project.
To get involved or for more information on Move More visit www.macmillan.org.uk and visit ‘in your area.
