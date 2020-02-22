Derry volunteers needed for Marie Curie's Great Daffodil Appeal

Marie Curie, Northern Ireland’s leading charity for people living with a terminal illness and their families, is urgently calling for volunteers in Derry to give just two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins, in return for donations.



Volunteers will be supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal – Marie Curie’s biggest fundraising campaign, held every March.



The number of people requiring palliative care in Northern Ireland has risen by at least 250% during the last decade.



In the years ahead, the population is set to continue ageing rapidly, with rates of terminal illnesses also predicted to keep on growing.



The money raised from the Great Daffodil Appeal will help Marie Curie provide much-needed expert care to people with terminal illness in their homes locally. Last year the charity provided care and support for over 4,400 people in Northern Ireland living with a terminal illness, their carers and loved ones.



Sheena Havlin, Marie Curie community fundraiser for the West. said: “Whether you wear a daffodil pin in celebration, in solidarity or in memory of a loved one, you are joining with millions of others to help make sure all dying people get the care and support they deserve. Volunteering just two hours at a local collection is a great way to show your support for Marie Curie and help us raise money to help make sure that we can be there for more people in Derry at the end of their lives.



“Collecting can be a lot of fun too. You can do it on your own or with family and friends, and we will support you every step of the way. Volunteering is also an easy way to get involved in your local community and meet new people.”



To volunteer for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal and give out the charity’s daffodils pins in return for donations, visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or call free on 0800 304 7025. Alternatively, contact Sheena Havlin on 02882249888 or sheena.havlin@mariecurie.org.uk