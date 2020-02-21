Foyle Search and Rescue Coffee Morning

Team Foyle Search and Rescue are taking part in Legenderry Relay for Life for a second year and are hosting a coffee morning this Saturday, Feburary 22, from 11am to 2pm at their base in Prehen. Everyone is welcome to come along.

