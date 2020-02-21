Court News : Awaiting sentencing on drug charges

A 22-year-old man, who is currently in custody in Maghaberry Prison, is to be sentenced next month after he pleaded guilty at his arraignment to 11 charges of being concerned in offering to supply Class A, B and C drugs.



Sean Connell, from the Skeoge area of Derry, who has been in custody since last August 31, admitted committing the offences between June 2018 and July of last year when he appeared at Derry Crown Court.



He pleaded guilty to being concerned in offering to supply cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, amphetamines and pregabalin.



He was remanded in continuing custody and will sentenced for the offences on March 19 following the preparation of a pre-sentence report.