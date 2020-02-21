Airporter in the driving seat at Bus and Coach NI Awards

Derry-based Airporter has won two accolades at the prestigious Bus and Coach NI Awards.



The company, which provides a regular direct service from Derry to both Belfast airports, scooped both the ‘Rising Star’ and ‘Special Industry’ category awards.



The awards recognise and celebrate achievements, innovation and the highest standards of excellence within the bus and coach industry.



Lisa Spence, fleet administrator, has been employed with Airporter since 2009 and won the ‘Rising Star’ accolade in recognition her dedication, professionalism, out- standing customer service and individual role in raising the standards of the whole industry.



Niall McKeever, director of Airporter, was awarded the ‘Special Industry’ Award, selected by the judges in recognition of his exceptional work and contribution to the industry over many years.



He said: “Airporter is totally focused on continuing to raise the bar for passenger transport services and we are really pleased to have been recognised for this by our peers.



“For a region like ours, the importance of connectivity cannot be underestimated. We are keen to continue playing a vital role in connecting the North West to the two airports because that connectivity provides more opportunities for local businesses to grow and to improve our regional economy and local tourism offering.”



Airporter continues to go from strength to strength, serving 155,000 customers annually.



This growth saw the company recently invest £1 million in a state-of-the-art hub at its base in Derry where it now employs 30 drivers. Last year, it reached a major milestone of serving 1.5 million passengers, con- tinuing to play a huge role in improving connectivity to and from the North West region.



Jennifer McKeever, direc- tor of Airporter, said:“All of us at Airporter are thrilled for both Lisa and Niall. These awards are testament to their hard work, professionalism and commitment to providing our customers with both a safe and customer-focused service.”



Concluding, Mrs McKeever said: “At Airporter, we are committed to delivering a first-class service and each of our staff members understand the crucial role they play in both driving industry standards forward and making sure people travelling to and from the North West region have an excellent experience when they are here, because that keeps them coming back.”