Court News : Derry man with hospital phobia banned from driving and fined

A Derry man who the court was told has 'a fear of hospitals' has been disqualified at Derry Magistrates Court for refusing to give a sample.



Mark Daly, 50, of Knockena in the Buncrana Road area of the city, admitted two charges of refusing to give a sample of breath and refusing to give a sample on July 28 last year.



The court was told that police were called to a single vehicle accident on the Buncrana Road.



On arrival, the defendant was in the driver's seat of the car and had to be freed from the vehicle and was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where refused treatment and 'seemed more concerned to leave.'



The court was told he also refused to provide any samples to police for analysis.



Defence solicitor, Leonie Keegan, said Daly had gone out to get cigarettes and had swerved to avoid a pedestrian which resulted in the accident. She said her client had been attending hospital for some time and had developed a fear of them.



The solicitor said when he regained consciousness his 'immediate thought was to get out of hospital'.



District Judge Barney McElholm said it was the second offence within three years and disqualified Daly for three years and fined him £200.