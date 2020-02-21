Court News : Man drove off after accident

Contact
A man who was involved in a minor traffic accident 'made a wrong decision' by driving off, Derry Magistrates Court was told this week.
Alan Austin, 49, of Bluebell Avenue in Cullion, admitted a series of driving offences that occurred on September 1 last year.
The court was told that a vehicle was in a line of traffic leaving Crescent Link car park, Austin's vehicle was parked up and he got into it and began reversing in doing so, struck the other vehicle.
Both drivers agreed to pull over and deal with the incident in a more suitable location but Austin proceeded to drive out of the car park and was photographed while doing so.
Defence solicitor, Maoliosa Barr, said it was the 'slightest of traffic accidents but he didn't deal with it appropriately.'
He said that Austin suffered from anxiety but said he should have phoned police after he left the scene.
The solicitor said Austin had been driving for 30 years. He was fined £275 and given five penalty points.
