'Education is changing... so are we'

The principal and chief executive of North West Regional College (NWRC) has issued an invitation to local people to a week of Open Days at the College’s five campuses – with the message: “At NWRC, we do things differently.”



Leo Murphy says the education landscape has changed dramatically over recent times with new and exciting career paths opening up for young people.



Mr Murphy, who oversees campuses in Derry, Springtown, Strabane, and Limavady (Main Street and Greystone), says he and his staff are committed to ensuring that learners are encouraged to stay local and study Further and Higher Education courses which are available on their doorstep.



He said: “The North West needs retain its young people. The future of the local economy depends on young people having the opportunity to study locally.



“At NWRC we’ve focused our efforts on growing and developing the skills base in the local region and in doing so the potential for all of our young people and adults. Many of our courses are tailored directly to meet the skills shortage, and delivered in consultation with industry.



“It’s important that we harness our home grown talent, while guiding our people into careers that not only suit their own particular skills and gifts, but jobs that encourage creativity and which champion innovation.



“These are challenging times in the world of work and industry – decisions made by young people at this stage in their lives will shape the direction of their careers in the future. Studying at college can offer a different learning environment to that experienced at a school's sixth form.”



Mr Murphy explained that all of the full time Level 3 courses at NWRC (the equivalent of three A-Levels) are specifically designed to lead students directly into related careers or Higher Education (HND and above), which can be studied at NWRC and universities in the local area.



He continued: “Vocational education is vital because it equips students with practical experience and technical skills in a specific field.



“Learning not only takes places in our college lecture theatres and classrooms, but while acquiring knowledge and skills in their chosen area, students also get to use these skills in the real world through work placements and live project based learning activities.



“Vocational courses are not, and will never be, confined to the classroom. The type of Education that our young people are looking for is changing, and we’ve changed with those needs.



“Recently we’ve celebrated as so many of our Level 3 students have gone on to careers in software development, construction, mid- wifery, paramedic science, en- gineering, art and design, hos- pitality management, professional musicianship, professional acting, journalism, business management, sport, early years and many more.



“Many of them have since returned to the college indicating how important it was to for them to take that first step on the career ladder but choosing to study their Level 3 qualification at NWRC”



Open Days will be held at the Strand Road and Springtown campuses on Wednesday,from noon until 8pm.

An Open Day session will also take place at Strand Road campus on Saturday, February 29, from 11am – 2pm.