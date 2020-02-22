Child and parenting programme

The IOSAS Centre is hosting a child and parenting development programme in the Sanctuary Conference Centre for four weeks, commencing February 28 next (9.30am-1.30pm).



The course is free to parents, expectant parents, grandparents, carers and guardians.



Refreshments and lunch will be provided free of charge each day and there will also be a generous childcare allowance if required.



The programme teaches important life skills, coping techniques as well as focusing on the important role of the parent in the milestones of child development.



Contact Paul on 00353 (74) 9384866 to book.