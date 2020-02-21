New business support events being held in Derry

Support events will be held in Derry next month for anyone thinking about setting up their own business.



Derry City and Strabane District Council are teaming up with the Jobs & Benefits Office to offer budding entrepreneurs and small local businesses expert information and advice.



The Business Support Fair event is part of Enterprise Week, which will take place from Monday, March 2, until Friday, March 6.

The week will consist of a series of activities, workshops and seminars.



The Employer Advisers in the Foyle, Strabane and Lisnagelvin Jobs & Benefits Offices will be holding information events in their local offices aimed at individuals who are interested in becoming self-employed as well as small local businesses who may wish to find out more about what services are available to them.



Foyle Jobs & Benefits Office will be holding their event on Tuesday, March 3, from 12pm-2pm.



Lisnagelvin will be holding their event on Thursday, March 5, from 12pm-2pm.



The format will be a jobs fair approach, with each organisation involved having an informal discussion about the services they provide.



There will also be representation from other local provision organisations, such as Prince’s Trust, who have their own Enterprise programme aimed at 18-30 year olds with a business idea.



Tara Nicholas, Council Business Officer, encouraged anyone interested to get involved in the Fair.



“Launching a new business or trying to grow your existing small business can be a daunting task for anyone.



“Council, in partnership with the Jobs and Benefits Office, are delighted to offer this opportunity for passionate entrepreneurs and business owners to find out more about the support that’s available to them, and to offer any advice they need.”



Ashley Russell-Cowan, Head of Employer Services Branch with the Department for Communities, said: “Employer Advisers and Work Coaches will be available during these events to advise on the services and financial support our teams can offer to anyone running a small business or considering a new business venture. They will also be able to provide information on the JobcentreOnline.com website and the bespoke recruitment support available for employers.”



Ashley continued: “Representatives from the European Employment Service (EURES) will also be in attendance to provide assistance and advice on cross border recruitment and the European jobs portal. We very much look forward to showcasing all the help and support we can offer you and your business.”