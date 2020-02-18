Court News : Returned for trial on indecent assault charge

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a charge of indecent assault on a female. Christopher Love, 45, of Primrose Park in Sion Mills, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court. He was charged with one count of indecent assault on a date unknown between May 13 and 1 November 8, 1988.

