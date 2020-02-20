Contact
Nurses and midwives who have an interest in working with children and families in the community are being invited to attend a health visitor training information evening being hosted by the Western Health and Social Care Trust.
A Trust spokesperson said: “If you would like the opportunity to train as a health visitor, come along to our information evening to meet our teams and find out more about the role and the Health Visiting course.”
The evening is taking place in the front hall at Altnagelvin Hospital today, Thursday, February 20, from 10.00am to 2.00pm.
