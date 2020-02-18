Court News : Stole from employer

A man who stole equipment from his employer valued at almost £1,500 has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court.



Stephen Jonathan Carland, 32, of Mallory Park in Eglinton, admitted one charge of theft that occurred on May 3 last year.



The court heard that Carland worked as an engineer for Virgin Media and his job was installing equipment in homes.



It was said he had taken more equipment than was needed with the intention of selling it.



The court was told he was detected at an internal review procedure when he admitted the offence.



Defence counsel, Stephen Chapman, said it was more 'an opportunistic offence' rather than someone planning to defraud the company.



He said as a result of the offending, Carland had lost his job and as a result had been unable to bring any restitution to court.



Carland was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for three years, and ordered to pay £1,471 in compensation.