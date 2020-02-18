Lottery funding for Derry group

ALLY Foyle (Active Living in Later Years) is one of the successful groups receiving £980 from the National Lottery Community Fund.



Angelina Cooper, project co-ordinator, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be selected for funding.



“We are organising an accessible ramble of the city in March with Bridge Transport, which is open to wheelchair users and others across the community.



“A safe route of the city has been mapped out, taking into account dropped kerbs and points of local interest, and will wind its way through the city centre and waterside, finishing in the stunning surroundings of St Columb’s Park.



“ALLY Foyle has been working tirelessly over the past 15 years to enable people aged 50 to well into their nineties from Derry/Londonderry, to share skills and stories, improve their health and wellbeing and to gain the confidence to get out and enjoy the beautiful local environment.”