Lottery funding for Derry group

Contact
ALLY Foyle (Active Living in Later Years) is one of the successful groups receiving £980 from the National Lottery Community Fund.
Angelina Cooper, project co-ordinator, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be selected for funding.
“We are organising an accessible ramble of the city in March with Bridge Transport, which is open to wheelchair users and others across the community.
“A safe route of the city has been mapped out, taking into account dropped kerbs and points of local interest, and will wind its way through the city centre and waterside, finishing in the stunning surroundings of St Columb’s Park.
“ALLY Foyle has been working tirelessly over the past 15 years to enable people aged 50 to well into their nineties from Derry/Londonderry, to share skills and stories, improve their health and wellbeing and to gain the confidence to get out and enjoy the beautiful local environment.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.