Free bike lights

The North West Greenway Network will be distributing free sets of bike lights – first come first served – in Derry's Guildhall Square this Wednesday, February 19, from 4.30pm-5.15pm. People are invited to come along to secure a set of lights to stay safe while cycling at night.

