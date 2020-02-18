New speed zones on Donegal roads

Contact
Derry drivers are being warned that new speed zones have been introduced from today on roads in Donegal and throughout the Republic.
They are being brought in to clamp down on dangerous driving.
The new safety camera zones will be in place from 6.00am today.
This means Gardaí have changed the locations where the vans usually are.
The new zones are being introduced in areas deemed high risk.
There are a number of new speed zones on roads from Derry to towns in Donegal such as Letterkenny, Buncrana and Moville.
There are around 900 new speed zones throughout the Republic.
