Derry Girls up for another award

The Derry Girls show and Derry-born journalist Tony Connelly have both been shortlisted for a prestigious award.



The Channel 4 sitcom, written by local woman Lisa McGee, has been shortlisted for the 26th Christopher Ewart-Biggs Literary Prize, in memory of the British ambassador to Ireland who was killed by the IRA in 1976.



Tony Connelly is also on the shortlist for a Christopher Ewart-Biggs award for his book, Brexit and Ireland.



The prize, worth £7,500, will be announced in late April in Dublin.