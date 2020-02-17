Derry Girls up for another award

Contact
The Derry Girls show and Derry-born journalist Tony Connelly have both been shortlisted for a prestigious award.
The Channel 4 sitcom, written by local woman Lisa McGee, has been shortlisted for the 26th Christopher Ewart-Biggs Literary Prize, in memory of the British ambassador to Ireland who was killed by the IRA in 1976.
Tony Connelly is also on the shortlist for a Christopher Ewart-Biggs award for his book, Brexit and Ireland.
The prize, worth £7,500, will be announced in late April in Dublin.
