Cash and jewellery stolen in Derry burglaries

Break-ins at homes in Rossdowney Park in the Waterside and Farmhill in the Foyle Springs on the cityside, occurred sometime between 5.20pm and 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Cash and jewellery were stolen in two burglaries in the city this week.

Break-ins at homes in Rossdowney Park in the Waterside and Farmhill in the Foyle Springs on the cityside, occurred sometime between 5.20pm and 7.45pm on Tuesday.

It was reported a sum of cash and jewellery were taken from one of the properties.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, police are investigating a link between these incidents.

 “We are appealing for information in order to bring these offenders to justice. Burglary is a crime that deeply affects victims.

“The criminals who perpetrate this sort of crime have no regard for the sanctity of people’s homes or property.

 “We would ask anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incidents or who saw any vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 874 11/02/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Tuesday's burglaries followed five break-ins in homes across the city at the weekend, which the PSNI said were also linked.

