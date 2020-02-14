Mullan calls for more investment school counsellling services 

Contact
The availability of counselling services in schools is ‘insufficient,’ a Derry MLA has said.
Speaking during a sitting of the Education Committee yesterday, deputy chairperson Karen Mullan called for more investment.
The Sinn Fein Foyle MLA said: “The figures revealed in the committee reiterate that current provision for counselling services in schools is insufficient.
“It’s even more shocking to hear that in a school which has 1,000 pupils there is only five sessions per week.
“As the parent of a son who, in Year 10 who's class experienced a bereavement with the loss of a pupil - the crisis intervention they experienced was excellent, but it’s too short term, the school were excellent, but as we heard today they get a very small amount of sessions.
“Community and voluntary organisations are doing excellent work, I raised the importance of them being involved in shaping any future plans.”
Ms Mullan concluded: “It’s something that needs to be looked at and it needs more investment.”
