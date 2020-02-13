Court News : Took exception to being stared at

Contact
A woman who admitted being disorderly and assaulting a woman in Foyleside Shopping Centre has been fined at the local magistrates court.
Bridget Mongan, 29, of Foyle Street, admitted the charges which occurred on December 19 last.
The court heard police were called to a report of a disturbance at McDonald's in Foyleside.
On arrival, they were told that the defendant and her partner were 'shouting and swearing' at another couple who they accused of staring at them.
The court heard that the woman of the other couple feared she was going to be assaulted.
The court was told when located in another part of the centre, Mongan shouted and swore at police.
Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said Mongan had taken exception to the other woman who she believed had been staring at her.
Mongan was fined £300.
