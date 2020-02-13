Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Court News : Took exception to being stared at

A woman who admitted being disorderly and assaulting a woman in Foyleside Shopping Centre has been fined at the local magistrates court.

Derry courthouse

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A woman who admitted being disorderly and assaulting a woman in Foyleside Shopping Centre has been fined at the local magistrates court.

Bridget Mongan, 29, of Foyle Street, admitted the charges which occurred on December 19 last.

The court heard police were called to a report of a disturbance at McDonald's in Foyleside.

On arrival, they were told that the defendant and her partner were 'shouting and swearing' at another couple who they accused of staring at them.

The court heard that the woman of the other couple feared she was going to be assaulted.

The court was told when located in another part of the centre, Mongan shouted and swore at police.

Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said Mongan had taken exception to the other woman who she believed had been staring at her.
Mongan was fined £300.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie