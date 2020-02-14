28th Annual Jim Guy Perpetual Shield Cup Quiz

Older People North West are holding their annual Jim Guy Perpetual Shield Cup Quiz, beginning on Monday, February 24.



This popular quiz is now in its 28th year and is a knockout competition open to teams of four who must be over 60 and resident in the city.



A spokesperson from organisers said: “This is always a fun-filled highlight in our calendar year.



“We are looking forward to welcoming teams from across the city from community and voluntary groups, supported living centres, and groups of friends.”



The grand final will take place on Monday, March 23.



For entry forms and more information, please contact Age Concern on 028 71 347 478.