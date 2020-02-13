Court News: Assaulted police who took him home

A man who said to have adopted 'a high handed attitude towards police' has been fined at Derry Magistrate's Court.



Raymond Walker, 47, of Westlake in the Waterside area of the city, admitted two charges of disorderly behaviour and assault on police that occurred on December 28 last.



The court was told police were called to an address after reports of a male refusing to leave the premises and when they arrived Walker claimed to be the owner but could not produce any evidence to back up this assertion. The court heard Walker became increasingly aggressive towards police who took him home and was arrested as his abuse to officers continued.



The court was told he squeezed and nipped an officer's arm.



Defence solicitor, Paddy McDaid, said his client 'should have known better' and added that a large amount of alcohol had been consumed. He added that if Walker 'had behaved himself he would not be in court.' Walker was fined £800.