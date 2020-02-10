Armed gang assaults number of people in Rosemount

Contact
PSNI
Police in Derry received a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Edenmore Street area in the early hours of Monday 10th February.
A number of males, believed to have been armed with an iron bar and other weapons, forced entry to the house at around 3.45am and assaulted a number of people inside. Several people sustained injuries following the incident but none are thought to be life threatening at this time.
Police enquiries are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information which could assist them to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 171 10/02/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
