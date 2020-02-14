Businesses urged to get involved

Businesses in Derry are being encouraged to take part in Enterprise Week events which are being held in the city next month.



Enterprise Week 2020 will be held from March 2-6 with a programme of talks, workshops and drop-in clinics.



The event is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council.



The Mayor, Councillor Michaela Boyle, encouraged anyone with a business idea or in need of some inspiration to sign up.



“Enterprise Week provides a great opportunity for local businesses to come together to share expertise and learnings,” she stressed.



“As always there is great support from our local business experts who will be on hand to mentor and guide aspiring entrepreneurs, and give advice drawing from their own experiences.



“This is an exciting time for Derry and Strabane as we work towards the delivery of our City Deal ambitions, and look forward to the benefits that increased investment in our region will bring. Supporting our local businesses is more important than ever, and we want to get the message out there that guidance is available through a wide range of sources.



“I hope to see a great turnout to all the Enterprise Week events.”



All the events are free and among the highlights of this year’s programme are a series of workshops aimed at offering the latest digital solutions to enhance business performance.



For anyone with a new business idea they would like to take further, a special innovation talk will be delivered by Dr Kelly Clarke from Orryx, offering advice on how new ideas can translate into successful business ventures.



Women in business is a strong theme this year, with a number of platforms for female entrepreneurs to network, share their successes and explore new opportunities as they continue to break through the gender barrier to the benefit of the local economy.



Small businesses will have the opportunity to enhance their chances when competing for larger contracts at a special Meet the Buyer event, offering guidance on linking in with larger scale companies, and landing those more substantial contracts.



Business Support Manager with Council, Louise Breslin, said the programme offered something for businesses of all sizes and sectors.



“2020 heralds an exciting new time of opportunity for local business.



“Our role is to offer the support and guidance for anyone seeking information or inspiration on how they can start a new business or grow and develop an existing business.



“We’ve tried to keep the programme as diverse as possible and to tap into a few new areas to ensure a broad spectrum of information is available.



“I would really encourage local businesses to check out what’s on and come along to hear more from some of our leading experts.”