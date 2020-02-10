Donegal election 2020 - count will resume at 10am this morning with four candidates battling for three seats

The count in the Donegal constituency will resume at 10am this morning.

Sinn Fein's Pearse Doherty (21,044 votes) and Padraig MacLochlainn (13,891 votes) have already been elected on the first count.

Doherty's surplus of 8,135 was distributed on the second count.

And it left four sitting TDs all sitting on over 8,000 votes, but well short of the quota of 12,909.

Four candidates are now effectively in a battle for the three remaining seats.

After the second count, the remaining candidates were on the following:

Charlie McConalogue (FF): 8,871

Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (FF): 8,661

Thomas Pringle (Ind): 8,270

Joe McHugh (FG): 8,093

John O'Donnell (Ind): 5,620

Martin Harley (FG): 3,491

Mary T. Sweeney (Aontú): 2,837

Michael White (GP): 2,113

Peter Casey (Ind): 1,804

Niall McConnell (Ind): 803

Arthur McGuinness (Ind): 99

The third count on Monday morning will comprise the redistribution of Padraig MacLochlainn's surplus of 982.