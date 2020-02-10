Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Donegal election 2020 - count will resume at 10am this morning with four candidates battling for three seats

Only 778 votes separates four sitting TDs

Donegal constituency adjourned - count will resume at 10am with four candidates battling for three seats

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

The count in the Donegal constituency will resume at 10am this morning.

Sinn Fein's Pearse Doherty (21,044 votes) and Padraig MacLochlainn (13,891 votes) have already been elected on the first count.

Doherty's surplus of 8,135 was distributed on the second count.

And it left four sitting TDs all sitting on over 8,000 votes, but well short of the quota of 12,909.

Four candidates are now effectively in a battle for the three remaining seats.

After the second count, the remaining candidates were on the following:

Charlie McConalogue (FF): 8,871

Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (FF): 8,661

Thomas Pringle (Ind): 8,270

Joe McHugh (FG): 8,093

John O'Donnell (Ind): 5,620

Martin Harley (FG): 3,491

Mary T. Sweeney (Aontú): 2,837

Michael White (GP): 2,113

Peter Casey (Ind): 1,804

Niall McConnell (Ind): 803

Arthur McGuinness (Ind): 99

The third count on Monday morning will comprise the redistribution of Padraig MacLochlainn's surplus of 982.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie