Donegal election 2020 - count will resume at 10am this morning with four candidates battling for three seats

The count in the Donegal constituency will resume at 10am this morning.
Sinn Fein's Pearse Doherty (21,044 votes) and Padraig MacLochlainn (13,891 votes) have already been elected on the first count.
Doherty's surplus of 8,135 was distributed on the second count.
And it left four sitting TDs all sitting on over 8,000 votes, but well short of the quota of 12,909.
Four candidates are now effectively in a battle for the three remaining seats.
After the second count, the remaining candidates were on the following:
Charlie McConalogue (FF): 8,871
Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (FF): 8,661
Thomas Pringle (Ind): 8,270
Joe McHugh (FG): 8,093
John O'Donnell (Ind): 5,620
Martin Harley (FG): 3,491
Mary T. Sweeney (Aontú): 2,837
Michael White (GP): 2,113
Peter Casey (Ind): 1,804
Niall McConnell (Ind): 803
Arthur McGuinness (Ind): 99
The third count on Monday morning will comprise the redistribution of Padraig MacLochlainn's surplus of 982.
