New Dublin airport pick-up

Contact
Local people travelling from Dublin Airport to Derry have been advised that the departure point has changed.
The new bus stop will be operational for the Translink Goldline coach services bound for Derry and also those bound for Belfast and Newry.
The new pick up point is Terminal 1 Zone 14.
The set down/drop off point for travellers heading from Derry to Dublin Airport meanwhile remains the same at Terminal 2.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
A hugely entertaining night of sport as friends and players come together to raise money for those in need. JPJPhotography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.