'Aladdin Trouble' at St Eithne's

Contact
Servant girls at St Eithne's Primary School's play, Aladdin Trouble
Audiences are promised plenty of laughs at a Derry school's annual pantomime which begins tonight.
St Eithne's Primary School, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, is staging 'Aladdin Trouble' in the school's assembly hall.
The P7 pupils have been rehearsing since Christmas for the ambitious production, which tells the love story of Aladdin and Jasmine.
School Principal Mr Terence McDowell said everyone connected to the school is welcome to come along and enjoy the show which runs this Tuesday (tonight), Wednesday and Thursday at 7pm.
With dames and villains, this retelling of the famous Aladdin story has a strong panto twist.
"We begin our pantomime in bustling, spice-fragranced Eastern streets where we encounter dancers, musicians and pickpockets," explained Mr McDowell.
"Here we meet the hero of our play, Aladdin, a kind-hearted lad and the wicked Abanazar, who aims to find the long-lostLamp of Unlimited Power."On the other side of town the lovely princess Jasmine is trapped in a life of luxury at the Palace.
Disguised as a commoner, she escapes into the outside world where she meets Aladdin and they fall in love.
"Abanazar attempts to thwart their love and use Aladdin for his own evil purposes before abandoning him in a deep, dark cave," continued Mr McDowell.
"But fate favours Aladdin and he encounters the magical Genie of the Lamp."Abanazar works out another cunning plan, but thankfully Aladdin’s mother, Widow Twankey, and his twin sisters Wishy and Washy arethere to save the day and reunite love’s young dream."
'Aladdin Trouble' runs nightly at St Eithne's from Tuesday, February 11 until Thursday, February 13.
The show begins at 7pm and tickets are available at the school office.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
A hugely entertaining night of sport as friends and players come together to raise money for those in need. JPJPhotography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.