'Aladdin Trouble' at St Eithne's

Audiences are promised plenty of laughs at a Derry school's annual pantomime which begins tonight.



St Eithne's Primary School, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, is staging 'Aladdin Trouble' in the school's assembly hall.



The P7 pupils have been rehearsing since Christmas for the ambitious production, which tells the love story of Aladdin and Jasmine.



School Principal Mr Terence McDowell said everyone connected to the school is welcome to come along and enjoy the show which runs this Tuesday (tonight), Wednesday and Thursday at 7pm.



With dames and villains, this retelling of the famous Aladdin story has a strong panto twist.



"We begin our pantomime in bustling, spice-fragranced Eastern streets where we encounter dancers, musicians and pickpockets," explained Mr McDowell.



"Here we meet the hero of our play, Aladdin, a kind-hearted lad and the wicked Abanazar, who aims to find the long-lostLamp of Unlimited Power."On the other side of town the lovely princess Jasmine is trapped in a life of luxury at the Palace.



Disguised as a commoner, she escapes into the outside world where she meets Aladdin and they fall in love.



"Abanazar attempts to thwart their love and use Aladdin for his own evil purposes before abandoning him in a deep, dark cave," continued Mr McDowell.



"But fate favours Aladdin and he encounters the magical Genie of the Lamp."Abanazar works out another cunning plan, but thankfully Aladdin’s mother, Widow Twankey, and his twin sisters Wishy and Washy arethere to save the day and reunite love’s young dream."



'Aladdin Trouble' runs nightly at St Eithne's from Tuesday, February 11 until Thursday, February 13.



The show begins at 7pm and tickets are available at the school office.