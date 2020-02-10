Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Rainbow of colour to weave its way through Derry City centre

St Patrick's Spring Carnival parade plans unveiled

Rainbow of colour to weave its way through Derry City centre

Caoimhe O’Neill from the North West Carnival Initiative springs into action at the launch of the annual St. Patrick's Day Spring Carnival. Photos: Martin McKeown.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Details of this year's St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry have been announced.

Once again, a parade through the city centre will be the highlight of the celebrations.

The 'Rebirth and Renewal' themed street performance will celebrate the return of brighter colours to our landscape and is the centre piece event of the celebrations which have been launched by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle.

Other highlights include the return of the Ubuntu Global Festival of World Traditions, live music stages in the Guildhall Main Hall and Square and the best of local produce in the Food Village.

Speaking at the launch in Guildhall Square, Mayor Boyle encouraged people to come onto the streets and get involved in the celebrations.

“I am delighted and excited to launch the action packed Spring Carnival programme for 2020 and I am looking forward to sampling the sights and sounds around the city and district to celebrate St Patrick’s Day,” she said.

“The colourful Rebirth and Renewal parade through the city is always a fantastic spectacle with hundreds of local performers bringing the streets to life with music, dance and spectacular costumes.

The Mayor added: “The festival and events team at council, in partnership with the North West Carnival Initiative and local community groups, have developed a packed programme of events and I would encourage the public to familiarise themselves with the programme on council’s website and plan a weekend to remember.”

In Your Space Circus will bring colour and animation to the festival with a variety of installations and characters including their show 'Springtime', a spectacular visual comedy with performers suspended on springs.

Large crowds are once again expected to take part in the St Patrick's celebrations.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie