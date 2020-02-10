Rainbow of colour to weave its way through Derry City centre

Details of this year's St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry have been announced.



Once again, a parade through the city centre will be the highlight of the celebrations.



The 'Rebirth and Renewal' themed street performance will celebrate the return of brighter colours to our landscape and is the centre piece event of the celebrations which have been launched by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle.



Other highlights include the return of the Ubuntu Global Festival of World Traditions, live music stages in the Guildhall Main Hall and Square and the best of local produce in the Food Village.



Speaking at the launch in Guildhall Square, Mayor Boyle encouraged people to come onto the streets and get involved in the celebrations.



“I am delighted and excited to launch the action packed Spring Carnival programme for 2020 and I am looking forward to sampling the sights and sounds around the city and district to celebrate St Patrick’s Day,” she said.



“The colourful Rebirth and Renewal parade through the city is always a fantastic spectacle with hundreds of local performers bringing the streets to life with music, dance and spectacular costumes.



The Mayor added: “The festival and events team at council, in partnership with the North West Carnival Initiative and local community groups, have developed a packed programme of events and I would encourage the public to familiarise themselves with the programme on council’s website and plan a weekend to remember.”



In Your Space Circus will bring colour and animation to the festival with a variety of installations and characters including their show 'Springtime', a spectacular visual comedy with performers suspended on springs.



Large crowds are once again expected to take part in the St Patrick's celebrations.