To be sentenced on cocaine supply charge

A 21-years-old Derry man has pleaded guilty at his arraignment at Derry Crown Court to committing a number of drugs offences, one of which involves the Class A drug cocaine. Ciaran King, from Leafair Park in the Galliagh area of the city, admitted offering to supply cocaine on 19 September, 2018.
He also pleaded guilty to offering to supply cannabis on 4 February last year and guilty to two charges of being concerned in supplying cannabis on 13 February.
King further admitted offering to supply Diazepam on 11 November, 2018 and to offering to supplying cannabis on 25 February of last year. King, who is currently in custody on other matters and whose release date is 26 May this year, was remanded in continuing custody until he is sentenced for the drugs offences on 5 March next.
