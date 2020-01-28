Sporting facilities in Derry closed due to overnight snow

Derry City & Strabane District Council has announced that numerous facilities will be closed today due to overnight sleet and snow.

The following will remain closed today until further notice: Foyle Arena 2g pitch & 5-a-side outdoor pitch; Bishops Field 3g; Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 3g & greyhound track; Brooke Park outdoor 3g; All tennis courts; Melvin Felix McCrossan pitch.