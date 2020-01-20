Contact

Disqualified driver 'made foolish' decision

A man drove despite having taken drink and being a disqualified driver.

derrycourthouse2

Bishop's Street Courthouse

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man who believed his friend was going to be subjected to homophobic abuse 'made the foolish' decision to drive despite having taken drink and being a disqualified driver.
Jamie McCombe (18) of Primity Crescent in Newbuildings admitted a series of driving offences that occurred on November 11.
The court was told that police received a report of an intoxicated male getting into the driver's seat of a car in Shipquay Street.
They attended and found McCombe about to reverse.
His eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred and an evidential breath test revealed a reading of more than twice the legal limit.
At interview the defendant admitted the car belonged to his grandfather and also that he was a disqualified driver.
Defence solicitor Mark Reid said his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and expressed regret.
He said he had been out drinking and saw on social media that his friend could be subject to homophobic abuse and made the decision to drive.
The solicitor said that possibly without alcohol he would have made a different decision.
District Judge Barney McElholm said it was McCombe's second driving while disqualified within a matter of months.
He imposed a 4 month prison sentence suspended for 2 years, disqualified him from driving for three years and fined him £400.

