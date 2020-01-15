Police confirm Derry youths arrested following city centre incidents

The PSNI has confirmed that a number of youths were detained following incidents in Derry city centre yesterday evening.

Video footage emerged on social media on January 14 showing around 8-10 youths attempting to take a bike from a man as he exited the Peace Garden on Foyle Street.

The man manages to wrestle the bike from them, they then proceed to kick the bike and follow him as he walks off.

It had been speculated that someone had also been attacked however the police did not comment on that specific incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a number of reports of anti-social behaviour in Derry City Centre on the evening of Tuesday 14th January.

"A group of youths were reported to be causing annoyance to members of the public in a number of areas including Castle Street, William Street, Shipquay Place and Waterloo Place.

"Officers attended and detained a number of the youths. Two of the boys aged 14 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and remain in custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of others involved and officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1744 14/01/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."