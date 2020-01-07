Contact

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday 7th January 2020

CROCKETT, Lily - 6th January 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 21 Drumachose Park, Limavady. surrounded by her loving family, much loved wife of the late Victor, loving mother of Jason and Vicky, cherished mother-in-law of Wilma and Lee, also a devoted grandmother of seven, dear daughter of the late George and Isa, loving sister of Jean, Libby, Josie and the late Georgie and winifred. Funeral leaving her late home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1.30pm for service in Christ Church at 2.00pm, followed by interment in adjoining Church yard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McKEEVER, Anthony Tony - 6th January 2020 (RIP), beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Mark, Mary, Stuart and Anthony, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Eddie, Phil, Christy, Willie, Ella and Teresa. Funeral from his home, 99 Galliagh Park, on Thursday at 12.30 pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Tony’s remains will be removed from W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today (Tuesday) at 12 o’clock. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

