Man to face trial over series of drugs charges

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.

Jordan Kelly (22) of Chapel Road in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on December 12.

He was charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply on May 1, 2018 and possessing the drug.

He was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis on dates between August 28, 2017 and May 1, 2018.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Kelly said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court sitting on January 28 and released on bail.