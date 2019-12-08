Contact

Get on the road with Starrett 4x4

Located just outside Strabane, Starrett 4x4 is one of Northern Ireland's leading 4x4 vehicle specialists.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Located just outside Strabane, Starrett 4x4 is one of Northern Ireland's leading 4x4 vehicle specialists.
With many years of experience, the family-run business knows what is important when it comes to finding your next pickup or 4x4.
With over 30 pickups and 4x4s in stock at any time, from Mitsubishi L200s to Nissan Navaras, you will be sure to find your next pickup or 4x4.  Starrett 4x4 also has many approved stockists throughout the UK, so if you are seeking a personalised pickup or 4x4 with all the extras or just your plain standard workhorse, just get in touch. 
Before leaving the  Starrett 4x4 yard, located just outside Strabane, every detail of your 4x4 is checked by the team of qualified and trained technicians giving you the peace of mind before you drive away.
The 4x4 dealer also has a range of warranty options, so you can be sure to have a happy motoring experience.
Starrett 4x4 offers an all-round package for your 4x4 or pickup needs.
From a full workshop servicing facility to bodywork repairs and accessories such as canopies and tow bars, the highly trained technicians are on hand to ensure your new 4x4 is styled to your individual specification, exactly how you want.
Working with leading finance providers and local brokers  Starrett 4x4 can ensure you have the right finance package to suit you and your business meaning our customers drive away with their new 4x4 under the terms that they want
Starrett 4x4 is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Opening hours
Monday to Friday - 9.00am to 6.00pm
Saturday - 9.00am to 2.00pm
Evenings, strictly by appointment only - 6.00pm to 8.30pm

