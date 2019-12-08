Get on the road with Starrett 4x4

Contact
Located just outside Strabane, Starrett 4x4 is one of Northern Ireland's leading 4x4 vehicle specialists.
With many years of experience, the family-run business knows what is important when it comes to finding your next pickup or 4x4.
With over 30 pickups and 4x4s in stock at any time, from Mitsubishi L200s to Nissan Navaras, you will be sure to find your next pickup or 4x4. Starrett 4x4 also has many approved stockists throughout the UK, so if you are seeking a personalised pickup or 4x4 with all the extras or just your plain standard workhorse, just get in touch.
Before leaving the Starrett 4x4 yard, located just outside Strabane, every detail of your 4x4 is checked by the team of qualified and trained technicians giving you the peace of mind before you drive away.
The 4x4 dealer also has a range of warranty options, so you can be sure to have a happy motoring experience.
Starrett 4x4 offers an all-round package for your 4x4 or pickup needs.
From a full workshop servicing facility to bodywork repairs and accessories such as canopies and tow bars, the highly trained technicians are on hand to ensure your new 4x4 is styled to your individual specification, exactly how you want.
Working with leading finance providers and local brokers Starrett 4x4 can ensure you have the right finance package to suit you and your business meaning our customers drive away with their new 4x4 under the terms that they want
Starrett 4x4 is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Opening hours
Monday to Friday - 9.00am to 6.00pm
Saturday - 9.00am to 2.00pm
Evenings, strictly by appointment only - 6.00pm to 8.30pm
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Love Island star Hayley Hughes modelling the new collection for Derry based brand 'Nikki Intimates'.
April Canning has been crowned as the Irish Beauty Industry's Awards Outstanding Make-up Artist of the year 2019.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.