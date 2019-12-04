Duo admit Derry church break-in

Contact
Two Derry men have pleaded guilty to a break-in at a church in the city just over two years ago.
At their joint arraignment at Derry Crown Court the pair admitted entering as trespassers the Church of Ireland Christ Church building on Infirmary Road just 12 September, 2017 and stealing a crystal decanter, readers' robes and a surplice.
Harry Duffy (25), from Elmwood Terrace and James Anthony Kennedy (24), from Glenside Park, were released on continuing bail to appear in court again on Tuesday next.
