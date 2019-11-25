Derry woman appeals for donations to help homeless

A Derry woman who has organised an event in aid of homeless people in the city is appealing for donations.

Recently qualified hairdresser, Deirdre White, is hosting the event at the Salvation Army community hall, John Street, on December 7 - it will begin at 11am.

Speaking to the Derry News, she said: “I'm organising a day to help the homeless. Myself, along with the Salvation Army in Derry are holding an event on Saturday 7th December where the homeless can come in and get their hair cut, get themselves a hot meal and hopefully any essentials they need.

“We have a few barbers and hairdressers helping out with cutting the hair and some others helping out on the day.”

Deirdre is saddened that so many people are homeless, particularly as Christmas approaches and the weather gets colder, and she believes that everyone should think of those less fortunate.

She has urged friends, family and local businesses to assist in any way they can by providing items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, toiletries, deodorant, face cloths as well as items of clothing, blankets, gloves, hats, and scarves.

“These don't have to be new just clean and in good condition so please have a rummage around the house and in any way you can help get in touch. Any donations will be appreciated."

Items will be bagged and distributed to homeless people on the day.

Donations can be made by contacting Deirdre via Facebook or at four drop-off points with herself in Dungiven, Noeleen O’ Hara in Lettershandoney, Sonia Jackson in Limavady and Doreen Chapman at the Salvation Army shop on John Street on Tuesday Wednesday or Thursday saying it's for Deirdre White's collection.

They have asked that donations be made no later than December 2.