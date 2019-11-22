Information sought after young girl approached by two men

The PSNI in Derry are appealing for information from potential witnesses to a suspicious approach to a ten-year-old girl in the Waterside on Thursday, November 21.

The incident is understood to have taken place in the Nelson Drive estate.

PSNI Inspector Vince Redmond said: “We received a report that at around 8.45am a young girl had been approached by two males in a black jeep type car who asked her to get into the vehicle," said PSNI Inspector Vince Redmond.

“Thankfully, the girl refused and ran off.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 469 of 21/11/19.”